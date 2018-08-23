Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,618,000 after buying an additional 1,031,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,651,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,731,000 after buying an additional 1,803,735 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after buying an additional 191,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,207,000 after buying an additional 579,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,975,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

