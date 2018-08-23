Nielsen (NLSN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a $30.76 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,439,000 after buying an additional 12,496,283 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,264,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,317,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,309,000 after buying an additional 523,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,891,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,293,000 after buying an additional 966,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 95.2% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,399,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after buying an additional 2,146,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

