Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

