New Relic Inc (NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz Sells 2,765 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $275,559.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,118.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Erica Schultz sold 3,623 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $373,277.69.

On Monday, July 16th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $192,132.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Erica Schultz sold 2,689 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $292,132.96.

NYSE NEWR opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -136.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 105.5% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 34.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,255 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

