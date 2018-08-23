New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) vs. Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: BPI) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Bridgepoint Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.10% 14.79% 8.36% Bridgepoint Education 3.00% 12.93% 6.25%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Bridgepoint Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 1 0 6 0 2.71 Bridgepoint Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus target price of $106.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Bridgepoint Education has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Bridgepoint Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Bridgepoint Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 4.68 $296.13 million $1.87 42.92 Bridgepoint Education $478.40 million 0.73 $10.53 million $0.59 22.05

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgepoint Education. Bridgepoint Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgepoint Education has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Bridgepoint Education on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. The company also provides language training courses consisting of English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates full-time private primary and secondary boarding school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs on its Websites koolearn.com and koo.cn. In addition, it offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2017, the company offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, and 20 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

