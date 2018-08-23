New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Trading Down 8.1%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.84 and last traded at $79.05. 5,947,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 1,634,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,062,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,586,000 after acquiring an additional 827,958 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,100,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,660,000. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 544,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,647,000 after acquiring an additional 519,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

