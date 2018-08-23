New Age Beverages (NBEV) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.4278423178952 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 685,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,985. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

