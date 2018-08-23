National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Director Sells $219,930.00 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $219,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,296.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $77.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
