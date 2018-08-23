National Grid plc (NGG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,801,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.