National Grid plc (NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 4th.

NGG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,799. National Grid has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 6,803.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in National Grid by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

