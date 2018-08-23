National Grid (NGG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

News coverage about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3545279424131 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $53.38 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.