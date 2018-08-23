Nathan’s Famous (NATH) & Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Head to Head Survey

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: BLMN) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 3.60 $2.63 million N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $4.21 billion 0.42 $100.24 million $1.36 14.15

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 1 7 3 0 2.18

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Volatility and Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 4.34% -12.96% 12.03% Bloomin’ Brands 2.70% 215.75% 6.24%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Nathan’s Famous on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

