NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. NAGA has a market cap of $14.99 million and $32,993.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00268363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032863 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,672,338 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

