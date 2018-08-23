Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,082 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $80,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYL. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

