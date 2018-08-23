Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,738 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 41.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,318,000 after acquiring an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $727,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,649. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

