Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,562.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2,524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

