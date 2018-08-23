Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

