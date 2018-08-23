MTS Systems (MTSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 69,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.56%. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at about $16,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,777,000 after purchasing an additional 185,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MTS Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MTS Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MTS Systems by 119.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.