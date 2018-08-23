MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MTGE Investment were worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MTGE Investment by 757.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86,998 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in MTGE Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,328,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MTGE Investment by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MTGE Investment by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 172,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 128,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in MTGE Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,251,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Christopher Kuehl sold 51,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTGE stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded MTGE Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Maxim Group downgraded MTGE Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MTGE Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MTGE Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

