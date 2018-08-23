Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOV. Sidoti raised Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

MOV opened at $51.05 on Monday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of -0.22.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $107,206.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $5,858,628. 30.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Movado Group by 257.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $10,329,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 262.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 168,641 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

