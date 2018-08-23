Morgan Stanley Boosts Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target to $57.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,404,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after acquiring an additional 182,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 713,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,194,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.