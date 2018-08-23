Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (APF) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 139.6% during the second quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,924,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 109,649 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APF opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

