Monero (XMR) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $88.93 or 0.01367256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA and Coinroom. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $19.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,344,035 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bitlish, Bitbns, Kraken, Exmo, Crex24, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, BitBay, TradeOgre, Braziliex, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Coinroom, DragonEX, B2BX, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Ovis, Coinut, Qryptos and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

