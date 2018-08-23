Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MCRI opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $832.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

