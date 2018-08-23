Moeda Loyalty Points 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $633,180.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007424 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, OKEx and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $633,180.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00268764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148488 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032998 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

