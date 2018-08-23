MKM Partners Boosts Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $47.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

