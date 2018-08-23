Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,912 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 199,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.

GD opened at $192.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

