Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $129.41 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.81.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.