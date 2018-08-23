Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.30 Million Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

AET opened at $197.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $149.69 and a one year high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

