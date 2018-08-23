Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,487,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,274,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after buying an additional 108,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

