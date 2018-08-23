Millennium Management LLC Sells 68,665 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,504,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,715 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 547,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,643,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.83. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willem Mesdag bought 72,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $128,174.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

