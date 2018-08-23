Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,471 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

