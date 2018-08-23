Millennium Management LLC Has $174,000 Stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of KRYS opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

