Michele Marrandino Sells 168,000 Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (DFS) Stock

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) Director Michele Marrandino sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Michele Marrandino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Michele Marrandino purchased 30,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Michele Marrandino bought 11,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Michele Marrandino bought 20,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Michele Marrandino bought 50,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Michele Marrandino bought 150,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Michele Marrandino bought 100,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Michele Marrandino bought 3,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Michele Marrandino bought 10,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Michele Marrandino bought 12,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Michele Marrandino bought 10,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

Shares of CVE DFS remained flat at $C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,735. Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

