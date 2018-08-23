Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.