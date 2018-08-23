Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302,951 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $86,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KORS. Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other Michael Kors news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $995,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,117 shares of company stock valued at $45,453,546 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

