Michael C. Gazmarian Sells 35,900 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Michael C. Gazmarian sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,442,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $141,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 331.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

