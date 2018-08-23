MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

MGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 14,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,792. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 353,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.5% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 574.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $481,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

