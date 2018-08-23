MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Position Reduced by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,510 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 524,717 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 28.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 131,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,782,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 334,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

