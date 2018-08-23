Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $566.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.00, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,712 shares of company stock worth $4,535,285. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

