Metlife Inc (MET) Chairman Steven A. Kandarian Sells 85,683 Shares

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MET traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,155 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,715,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 38.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 39.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.