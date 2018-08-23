MetaMorph Trading Down 68.3% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $60,604.00 and $6,316.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00268686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,563,368 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.