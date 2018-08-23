Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Merchants Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3283837913408 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

MBIN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $761.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

