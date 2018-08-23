Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.03.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

