Medtronic PLC (MDT) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.03.

MDT stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $95.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

