Medtronic (MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY19 guidance to $5.10-5.15 EPS.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $95.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.03.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

