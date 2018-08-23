Medtronic (MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 688378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.03.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $5,522,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

