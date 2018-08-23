Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Given News Impact Score of 0.22

News headlines about Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mazor Robotics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 48.0786338856425 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Mazor Robotics stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mazor Robotics has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MZOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

