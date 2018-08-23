Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Receives $62.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.15. 21,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,330. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $26,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,224. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

