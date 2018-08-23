Materion Corp (MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce $307.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.10 million. Materion posted sales of $294.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,945. Materion has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $126,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,831.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley acquired 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $186,312.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

